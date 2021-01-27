Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Position Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

