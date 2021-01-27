Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCP opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.