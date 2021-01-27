Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 89.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

IVZ opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

