Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $490.86

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.86 and traded as high as $500.00. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) shares last traded at $492.50, with a volume of 37,094 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £167.57 million and a P/E ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 490.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 428.05.

In related news, insider Jane Lewis bought 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,772.95 ($6,235.89).

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

