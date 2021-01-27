Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,455 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.