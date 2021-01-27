Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,187 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $23,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45.

