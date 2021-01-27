InvestDigital (IDT) One Day Volume Tops $161,964.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One InvestDigital token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $104,994.20 and $161,964.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.17 or 0.00913889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.70 or 0.04393289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017605 BTC.

About InvestDigital

IDT is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,660,498 tokens. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Token Trading

InvestDigital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.