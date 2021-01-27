Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 27th (ALV, AMD, ATGFF, ATUSF, BC, CNI, CPRI, DAR, DECK, DHI)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 27th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $119.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Truist from $96.00 to $101.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $24.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $16.50 to $17.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price boosted by Truist from $95.00 to $105.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $139.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by CIBC from $153.00 to $142.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $144.00 to $140.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $165.00 to $160.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $53.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $69.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $380.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $7.00 to $8.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target raised by Argus from $27.00 to $35.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $63.00 to $61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target increased by Truist from $44.00 to $52.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $175.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $25.00.

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) was given a €214.00 ($251.76) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target boosted by Truist from $75.00 to $82.00.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price increased by Truist from $24.00 to $26.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $188.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $285.00 to $315.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $63.00 to $60.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price boosted by Truist from $36.00 to $40.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target raised by Truist from $27.00 to $34.00.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target raised by Truist from $110.00 to $125.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $79.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $105.00.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $33.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $297.00 to $291.00.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $19.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $119.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $104.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $125.00.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $35.00.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $20.00.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $78.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $375.00 to $440.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $36.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $105.00 to $115.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.15. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.