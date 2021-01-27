Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 27th (ALV, AMD, ATGFF, ATUSF, BC, CNI, CPRI, DAR, DECK, DHI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 27th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $119.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

had its target price increased by Truist from $96.00 to $101.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $24.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $16.50 to $17.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price boosted by Truist from $95.00 to $105.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $139.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by CIBC from $153.00 to $142.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $144.00 to $140.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $165.00 to $160.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $53.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $69.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $380.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $7.00 to $8.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target raised by Argus from $27.00 to $35.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $63.00 to $61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target increased by Truist from $44.00 to $52.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $175.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $25.00.

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) was given a €214.00 ($251.76) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target boosted by Truist from $75.00 to $82.00.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price increased by Truist from $24.00 to $26.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $188.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $285.00 to $315.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $63.00 to $60.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price boosted by Truist from $36.00 to $40.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target raised by Truist from $27.00 to $34.00.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target raised by Truist from $110.00 to $125.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $79.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $105.00.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $33.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $297.00 to $291.00.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $19.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $119.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $104.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $125.00.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $35.00.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $20.00.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $78.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $375.00 to $440.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $36.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $105.00 to $115.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.15. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

