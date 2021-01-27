Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/15/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

1/11/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.50 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – First Quantum Minerals is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/15/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/10/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. 75,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

