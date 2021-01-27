Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 1/15/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 1/11/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.50 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2020 – First Quantum Minerals is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 12/15/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 12/10/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. 75,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $20.99.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.
See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.