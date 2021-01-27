Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 27th (AFIN, AGGFF, AGIO, AGS, AGYS, AMD, AMZN, BAND, BURL, CHS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 27th:

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get American Finance Trust Inc alerts:

African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $0.78 target price on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $4,155.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4,100.00.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND). They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $258.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Sidoti currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results were aided by higher revenues and fall in provisions, partly offset by higher costs. The company's inorganic growth initiatives, efforts to improve fee income, and robust loans and deposit balances are expected to continue aiding growth in the quarters ahead. While pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates, persistently increasing expenses (mainly due to acquisitions and technological upgrades), and exposure to risky loan portfolios remain major near-term headwinds for KeyCorp, its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value.”

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $297.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $229.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $2.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.60.

BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.