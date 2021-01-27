Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (PVG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE: PVG) in the last few weeks:
- 1/19/2021 – Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$18.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) was given a new C$19.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2020 – Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$19.75 to C$20.00.
TSE PVG traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.22. 376,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,683. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.13.
Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$206.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.1108422 EPS for the current fiscal year.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc (PVGTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc (PVGTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.