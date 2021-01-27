Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (PVG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE: PVG) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2021 – Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$18.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) was given a new C$19.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$19.75 to C$20.00.

TSE PVG traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.22. 376,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,683. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.13.

Get Pretium Resources Inc (PVGTO) alerts:

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$206.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.1108422 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc (PVGTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc (PVGTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.