Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,115.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.47 million and $5,115.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00072117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.29 or 0.00918234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.17 or 0.04374449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017638 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 118,962,569 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

