Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
INVH stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
