Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

INVH stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

