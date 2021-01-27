ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 1,452,012 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 725,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.06% of ION Acquisition Corp 1 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

