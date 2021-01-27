ION (ION) Price Tops $0.0122

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $166,309.68 and $11.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ION has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00165127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,518,145 coins and its circulating supply is 13,618,145 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.