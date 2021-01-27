IONChain 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,034.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $179,645.74 and $4,034.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.31 or 0.00928992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00050733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.04372182 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018005 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

