Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will report $265.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.00 million and the lowest is $256.70 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $494.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $703.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.04 million to $715.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $765.74 million, with estimates ranging from $719.61 million to $851.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $701,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $581,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,548.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,183 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,639. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.25 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

