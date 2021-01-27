IOST (IOST) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. IOST has a market capitalization of $259.00 million and $179.21 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.98 or 0.00929650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.47 or 0.04396260 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018087 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

