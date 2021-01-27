IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 49.2% Higher Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 33.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $121.91 million and $38.13 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00923671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00050782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.00 or 0.04403984 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017877 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

