IQeon Price Hits $2.18 on Top Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00007195 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $176,211.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00069035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.03 or 0.00922839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.32 or 0.04357763 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018009 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

IQeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

