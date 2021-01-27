IRISnet Trading 9% Higher This Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. IRISnet has a market cap of $62.61 million and approximately $13.60 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00050763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00133377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00295515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00069034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00070489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00037342 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,005,407,467 coins and its circulating supply is 943,081,616 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

