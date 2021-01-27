Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.57. Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 3,153,324 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

