Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 12,555 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.05 and a 200-day moving average of $350.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

