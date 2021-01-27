iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Nationwide Fund Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 412,973 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 16.3% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 1.14% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $204,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,715,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.16. The stock had a trading volume of 121,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,455,526. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average is $157.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

