iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Adviser Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.7% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.