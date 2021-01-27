iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,299,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $378.83. 180,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,827. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $387.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

