iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.54. 172,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.05 and its 200-day moving average is $350.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

