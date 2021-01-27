iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $238.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,985. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

