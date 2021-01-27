iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.23. 135,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,914. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $103.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

