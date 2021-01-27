iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 6.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.35. 21,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,884,613. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

