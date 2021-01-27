iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 175.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34.

