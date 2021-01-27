iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Shares Up 1.7%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.24. 2,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF)

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.