iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) Stock Price Down 3.1%

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.46 and last traded at $33.50. 13,608 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

