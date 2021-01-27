iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $30.14. Approximately 12,539,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 12,010,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

