iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of IBMM stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09.

