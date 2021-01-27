iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 5,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

