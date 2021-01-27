iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (BATS:AGT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (BATS:AGT)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 1,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.