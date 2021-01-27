iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,473,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 852.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $68.91. 46,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,669. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35.

