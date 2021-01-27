iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,821,000 after acquiring an additional 354,747 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. 4,521,116 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

