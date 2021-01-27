iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Allworth Financial LP’s 9th Largest Position

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982,394 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $127,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,832,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000.

QUAL traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.78. 3,805,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.71. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

