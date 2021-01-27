iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.53

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.53 and traded as high as $66.49. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF shares last traded at $66.41, with a volume of 3,516 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

