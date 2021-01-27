iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 9.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.11. 70,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,023. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $250.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

