iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 99,379 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,870,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

