iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,381 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Silver Trust worth $24,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,993,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

