iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lifted by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 290.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 974,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,331,000 after buying an additional 733,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 127,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,963. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

