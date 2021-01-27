iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $127.93. 36,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

