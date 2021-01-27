iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.46 and last traded at $79.50. 131,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 56,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

