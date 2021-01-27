ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $724.00

ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 724 ($9.46) and last traded at GBX 710 ($9.28), with a volume of 498256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 717 ($9.37).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 522.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 342.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.89.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

