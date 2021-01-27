IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Down 7.6%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 1,404,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 782,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $455.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

