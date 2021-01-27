J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.12

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 20851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Several research firms recently commented on JSAIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

